Foot The Bill for Library Fines With Food Donations for Unity Shoppe

Santa Barbara Public Library patrons can pay down overdue fines on their accounts Monday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 15, by bringing items of food to the library to be donated to the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

The Food for Fines program will be in effect at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.; Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road; and Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Dr.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System hopes that by offering Food for Fines, not only will more patrons take advantage of reducing their fines, but all community members will drop off nonperishable food items for Unity Shoppe.

The food items will be delivered to the Unity Shoppe for its free food store, which serves thousands of eligible families and individuals during the holiday season. The Unity Shoppe has been distributing food and other necessities to low-income residents for four decades.

Patrons are invited to exchange canned goods and other packaged, nonperishable pantry items for library overdue fines during Food for Fines at the rate of $1 per one item. The following items will be accepted in lieu of money during the Food for Fines program:

Food in unbreakable containers, such as cans, plastic jars, sealed boxes.

Unopened and undamaged packages only with a visible expiration date.

No repackaged or expired food will be accepted.

Food for Fines is for payment of overdue library fines only and does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, collection agency fees, card replacement fees, and/or future overdue fines.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library hours, locations, programs and services. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Cassidy B. Charles for city of Santa Barbara.