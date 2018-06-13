Football Camp for All Positions Set at Cottages at Polo Run, Feb. 24-25

Football

An all-positions football camp and lineman tournament is set for the Cottages at Polo Run facility in Carpinteria on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-25.

The camp, co-presented by Santa Barbara’s Big Picture Athletics and Prime Time Polynesian, will include training for all player positions on the field on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a 5 vs. 5 lineman tournament on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp is for ages 7 to 18. The lineman tournament is for high school players.

“This is going to be a big event for the kids here on the centra coast,” JT Stone of Big Picture Athletics said. “Mater Dei High’s and USC commit Solomon Tuliaupupu will be on hand to help out at the camp.”

The camp events will be held at Cottage at Polo Run, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, at 3282 Via Real in Carpinteria.

Teams and players can register online at ptpsports.net.

Walk-up registration can be made by contacting JT Stone at 403-7167.

Entry is $50 for the Saturday camp and the lineman event is $250 per team of 10. Addition players are $25.