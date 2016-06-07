Friday, June 22 , 2018, 12:24 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Youth Sports

Football Camp for Linemen to Feature NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields

NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields will be instructing youngsters at a football camp for linemen.
NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields will be instructing youngsters at a football camp for linemen.  (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 7, 2016 | 3:57 p.m.

Will Shields, a standout offensive guard for the Kansas City Chiefs and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be a guest instructor at a youth football camp for linemen at Santa Barbara High during the summer.

The Big Picture Athletics Lineman Camp is set for July 18-19. The camp is for ages 8-14, and the cost is $75 per player.

Shields played his entire 14-year NFL career with Kansas City, blocking for star running backs like Marcus Allen, Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson. He started 231 straight games, including playoff games, and went to the Pro Bowl 12 times.

Shields attended the University of Nebraska, where he was a consensus All-American and was honored as the Outland Trophy winner. His jersey is retired in Lincoln.

Will Shields played his entire 14-year NFL career with Kansas City, starting 231 straight games and going to the Pro Bowl 12 times. Click to view larger
Will Shields played his entire 14-year NFL career with Kansas City, starting 231 straight games and going to the Pro Bowl 12 times.

The Chiefs selected Shields in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft, and the man was a force on the offensive line the moment he stepped on the field. Beginning with a Sept. 12, 1993 game against the Houston Oilers, he was in the starting lineup for every game (231), a team record and at the time and the second longest active consecutive starting streak in the NFL behind Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers.

Shields retired in 2007.

In 2011, he was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame and the following year he became a member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2015.

Campers will receive instruction from Shields and a staff of experienced college and high school coaches. The camp is designed to improved skills for both offensive and defensive linemen, said Santa Barbara High coach JT Stone.

For more information, contact coach Stone at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 