Football Camp for Linemen to Feature NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields

Youth Sports

Will Shields, a standout offensive guard for the Kansas City Chiefs and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be a guest instructor at a youth football camp for linemen at Santa Barbara High during the summer.

The Big Picture Athletics Lineman Camp is set for July 18-19. The camp is for ages 8-14, and the cost is $75 per player.

Shields played his entire 14-year NFL career with Kansas City, blocking for star running backs like Marcus Allen, Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson. He started 231 straight games, including playoff games, and went to the Pro Bowl 12 times.

Shields attended the University of Nebraska, where he was a consensus All-American and was honored as the Outland Trophy winner. His jersey is retired in Lincoln.

The Chiefs selected Shields in the third round of the 1993 NFL Draft, and the man was a force on the offensive line the moment he stepped on the field. Beginning with a Sept. 12, 1993 game against the Houston Oilers, he was in the starting lineup for every game (231), a team record and at the time and the second longest active consecutive starting streak in the NFL behind Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers.

Shields retired in 2007.

In 2011, he was inducted into College Football Hall of Fame and the following year he became a member of the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2015.

Campers will receive instruction from Shields and a staff of experienced college and high school coaches. The camp is designed to improved skills for both offensive and defensive linemen, said Santa Barbara High coach JT Stone.

For more information, contact coach Stone at [email protected]