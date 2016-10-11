Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Football

Football Polls: Channel League Match-ups Pit Ranked Teams

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2016 | 9:13 a.m.

The second week of Channel League play pits teams receiving recognition in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division Football Polls.

Dos Pueblos, No. 2 in this week's Division 10 ranking, hosts a Buena team that is receiving votes in Division 8. Across town on Friday night, Santa Barbara, which received votes in Division 9, is home against Ventura, the No. 7-ranked team in Division 5.

While the teams are in the same league, they're placed in different playoff divisions based on a CIF power-ranking formula that took in playoff performance, record and strength of schedule over the last two years. The system was created to improve competitive equity in the playoffs.

CIF FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Tricounty Teams in Bold Face

DIVISION 2

1. Heritage (Sunbelt) 6-0

2. Murrieta Valley (Southwestern) 4-2

3. Oaks Christian (Marmonte) 5-2

4. Norco (Big VIII) 4-2

5. Arroyo Grande (PAC-5) 6-1

6. Valencia/Valencia (Foothill) 4-2

7. Redlands East Valley (Citrus Belt) 4-2

8. San Clemente (South Coast) 4-2

9. St. Bonaventure (Marmonte) 5-2

10. La Habra (Freeway) 3-3

Others: Citrus Hill (Mountain Pass), 3-3; Great Oak (Southwestern), 3-3; Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (Mission), 3-4; Crespi (Mission), 2-4.

DIVISION 4

1. Charter Oak (Hacienda)  6-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Gold Coast-Ocean)  6-0

3. Lompoc (Los Padres) 7-0

4. Corona del Mar (Pacific Coast) 5-1

5. Downey (San Gabriel Valley) 5-1

6. Damien (Baseline) 5-1

7. Cajon (Citrus Belt) 5-1

8. Murrieta Mesa (Southwestern) 4-2

9. Redondo Union (Bay) 3-3

10. Etiwanda (Baseline) 3-3

Others: Palm Springs (Desert Valley), 4-3; Colony (Mt. Baldy) 3-3; Glendora (Palomares) 2-4.

DIVISION 5

1. Calabasas (Camino) 7-0

2. Paloma Valley (Sunbelt) 6-0

3. Salesian (Angelus) 5-1

4. Capistrano Valley (Sea View) 6-1

5. Moorpark (Camino) 5-1

6. Foothill (Crestview) 5-1

7. Ventura (Channel) 5-2

8. La Quinta/La Quinta (Desert Valley) 3-3

9. Troy (Freeway) 4-2

10. Roosevelt (Big VIII) 4-2

Others: Bishop Diego (Tri-Valley), 5-2; Redlands (Citrus Belt), 2-4; M.L. King, Jr. (Big VIII), 2-4.

DIVISION 7

1. St. Margaret’s (Freelance) 6-1

2. Pacifica/Oxnard (Pacific View) 5-2

3. Tustin (Empire) 5-1

4. Golden Valley (Foothill) 4-2

5. El Segundo (Ocean) 5-1

6. San Gorgonio (San Andreas) 3-3

7. Norte Vista (River Valley) 4-2

8. Huntington Beach (Sunset) 3-3

9. St. Paul (Angelus) 2-4#

10. Diamond Ranch (Hacienda) 3-3

# includes 2 forfeit losses

Others: Canyon/Anaheim (Crestview), 2-4; Monrovia (Rio Hondo), 2-4; Claremont (Palomares), 1-5. # =

DIVISION 8

1. Grace Brethren (Tri-Valley) 5-1

2. San Dimas (Valle Vista) 6-0

3. El Modena (North Hills) 5-1

4. Chino (Hacienda) 4-2

5. Moreno Valley (Mountain Valley) 3-2

6. Northview (Valle Vista) 5-1

7. Yorba Linda (Crestview) 5-1

8. Sunny Hills (Freeway) 5-1

9. Don Lugo (Mt. Baldy) 4-2

10. Citrus Valley (Citrus Belt) 4-2

Others; Burbank (Pacific), 4-2; Garden Grove (Garden Grove), 4-2; Brea Olinda (North Hills), 3-3; Laguna Hills (Sea View), 3-3; Buena (Channel), 3-4.

DIVISION 9

1. Notre Dame/Riverside (Ambassador) 4-2#

2. Valley Christian/Cerritos (Olympic) 4-2

3. Perris (Sunbelt)  5-1

4. Burroughs/Ridgecrest (Mojave River) 4-2

5. La Salle (Angelus)  4-2

6. Antelope Valley (Golden)  4-2

7. West Ranch (Foothill)  4-2

8. Arrowhead Christian (Ambassador)  4-2

9. Silverado (Desert Sky) 4-2

10. Kennedy/La Palma (Empire) 4-2

# = Includes 2 forfeit losses.
Others: Cypress (Empire), 4-2; Norwalk (Suburban), California (Del Rio), 3-3; Santa Barbara (Channel), 3-4.

DIVISION 10

1. Rubidoux (Mountain Valley)  6-0

2. Dos Pueblos (Channel)  5-1

3. Santa Ynez (Los Padres)  6-0

4. Aquinas (Ambassador)  5-1

5. Grand Terrace (Sunkist)  5-1

6. Leuzinger (Pioneer)  4-2

7. Brethren Christian (Freelance)  6-1*

8. Gahr (San Gabriel Valley)  6-0

9. Apple Valley (Mojave River)  5-1

10. St. Anthony (Santa Fe)  4-2

* = Includes 1 forfeit loss.

Others: Pasadena Poly (Prep) 5-0; Peninsula (Bay) 5-1; Alta Loma (Mt. Baldy) 3-3.

DIVISION 13

1. Campbell Hall (Gold Coast-Valley) 7-0

2. Orange (Golden West) 6-0

3. Yucca Valley (De Anza) 6-0

4. Knight (Golden) 4-1-1

5. Santa Ana (Golden West) 5-1

6. Nogales (Montview) 5-1

7. Ocean View (Golden West) 4-2

8. Rancho Christian (South Valley) 4-2

9. Mary Star of the Sea (Santa Fe) 5-2

10. Hueneme (Pacific View) 5-2

Others: South El Monte (Mission Valley), 5-1; Duarte (Valle Vista), 4-2; Boron (Desert Mountain), 4-3.

