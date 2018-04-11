Foothill Tech’s Pitching Shuts Down Cate Bats

Baseball

Cate's offense struggled against Foothill Tech's starting pitcher and fell 5-2 in a Frontier League baseball opener on Wednesday in Ventura.

"We had a tough time getting into an offensive rhythm today," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Credit to Foothill for making every play they needed to make. They are a great team and we just were outplayed today. We hope to learn from our mistakes and come back later on this week with a different outcome.

Dalton Phillips suffered his first loss of the year for the Rams (4-2, 0-1). He gave up four runs in five innings.

Ethan Cassulo had the best day for the Rams, going 2-2 with two singles and an RBI. The catcher also walked twice.

William Deardorff had Cate's only extra base hit with an RBI double.



The two sides will meet again on Friday at Cate.

