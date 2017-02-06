Foothill School’s Gabe Cordero Reaches Elks Hoop Shoot Regionals

Youth Sports

Gabe Cordero, a 3rd grader at Foothill School, has advanced to the Western Regionals of the Elks Club Hoop Shoot competition.

Cordero, the Santa Barbara and Central Coast champion of the free-throw shooting competition, last weekend took first place in his division at the California/Hawaii State Championships in Los Angeles. He made 28 of 30 free throws in a tie-breaking shoot-off to win the title.

Cordero now advances to the Western Regionals in Las Vegas on Feb. 24. The regional winners move on to the National Finals in Chicago.

Cordero plays for the Santa Barbara Vipers club basketball team.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.