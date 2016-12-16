Foothill Tech Takes Care of Laguna Blanca

Boys Basketball

The Laguna Blanca boys basketball team couldn't get things going in the first round of the Jim Bashore Cage Classic against Foothill Tech on Friday, losing 30-47.

Jackson Hurley led the way for the 1-5 Owls with eleven points, nine of which came from three pointers.

Colin Vallance put up nine to lead the Dragons, who have a solid 8-1 record.

Laguna Blanca will continue tournament play on Saturday against Carpinteria.

