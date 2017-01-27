Foothill Tech’s Big Second Quarter Does in Cate

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso scored 24 points for Cate, but Jack Vielbig Foothill Tech went off for 21 points on seven three-pointers in the second quarter, sparking the Dragons to a 70-52 Frontier League boys basketball win on Friday.

Vielbig was a perfect 7 for 7 from behind the arc.

"He didn't score against us the first time we played," Cate coach Andy Gil said.

Pierre Lundt shut down Vielbig in the second half, but the the Rams couldn't overcome a 12-point halftime deficit (37-25).

"I am not displeased at all," Gil said of the loss. "We played hard. We had a hand up on 98% of their shots, and they made some tough ones."

Lundt scored 12 points for the Rams (8-5, 4-3)

"We gave our full effort, we got incredible looks at the rim and on a normal shooting night we make them," Gil said. "The only downside was our free throws shooting (13 of 26)."



