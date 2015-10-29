Footworks Youth Ballet Announces Annual Performances of ‘The Nutcracker’

Advice

Footworks Youth Ballet presents two full-length performances of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker, performed with the Footworks Community Orchestra and singers from the Carpe Diem Chorus.

A free family educational lecture and story time will begin one hour prior to each performance time to describe production, costumes, ballet history and music.

To provide more family-friendly options to attend the performances, Footworks Youth Ballet offers matinees on both regular performance days: Dec. 12 and 13 at 2 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way in Oxnard.

Tickets for regular performances range from $16–26. To purchase tickets, visit www.footworksyouthballet.org or call 805.486.2424.

There will also be outreach performances for students Friday, Dec. 11, split into two acts. The cost ranges from $0–$5 on a sliding scale. Contact [email protected] for more information.

In keeping with the mission of Footworks, principal roles are danced by student dancers whenever possible, giving young artists opportunities not found elsewhere. This year's cast comprises 70 children and teens.

Footworks Youth Ballet is a nonprofit ballet company whose purpose is to provide educational opportunities to young people through the art of ballet.

— Betsy Manninen represents Footworks Youth Ballet.