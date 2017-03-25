For 2nd Time This Month, Inmate Walks Away From Lompoc Prison Camp

For the second time this month, an inmate has walked away from the minimum-security prison camp at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

An inmate count conducted at 4:15 p.m. Friday was not correct, said police Sgt. Corey Cox, so a second count was done and was still not right.

“A third, bed-specific count was conducted, and identified Jose Luis Lopez was missing,” Cox said. “The last confirmed time Lopez was seen was at 8 a.m.”

A search was made of the prison complex, but Lopez was not located.

Lopez, 34, who is from Temple City, California, was described as 5-foot-11, 275 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a 15-year sentence for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine, according to prison officials. He had a projected release date of September 26, 2026.

It was unknown if Lopez was armed, Cox said.

Anyone who sees Lopez or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

“Do not approach or attempt to make any type of contact with him,” Cox said.

On March 3, James Kim, 56, walked away from the camp. He was described as an Asian male, 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

While other institutions at the Lompoc site are surrounded by razor-wire topping chain-link fences, the Satellite Prison Camp has a designated boundary with a wooden fence for minimum-security inmates who typically work on prison grounds.

In addition to the minimum-security Satellite Prison Camp with more than 440 inmates, Lompoc is home to a low-security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,289 inmates, and 1,031 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

