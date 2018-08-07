For Bill Peden, New Knee Sparks Next Wave

Always active, Bill Peden was a latecomer to surfing, picking it up in his 50s after a move from San Francisco to Santa Barbara, where new friends talked him into a wetsuit and a longboard.

“I just fell in love with it,” he recalled.

But a gnarly pain in his left knee threatened Peden’s new pastime, not to mention his passion for hiking and other activities. He suspects the issue started decades ago with a track injury in high school that left him a little “wobbly.”

More recently, he had surgery for a torn meniscus, and when the pain didn’t go away, he found himself asking for a second opinion from another surgeon, Dr. Victor Tacconelli with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics.

Based on the progression of arthritis shown in Peden’s X-rays and other factors, the next step was clear: A total knee replacement was in order.

“He just laid it out for me and gave me all my options,” Peden said. “It was really a great experience.”

The knee replacement was performed in May 2017 at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Tacconelli was optimistic about his patient's chances of success and certain Peden would work hard during physical therapy.

A year later, Peden reports his knee is “practically pain-free,” and a shoulder issue that Tacconelli helped resolve without surgery no longer worries him either.

All of that makes it possible for Peden to stay active in his job, directing drug and alcohol recovery houses, and he’s keeping up with friends on mountain trails, too.

“I can actually make my left leg work as hard as my right leg,” he exclaimed.

He’s also back up on his surfboard and taking advantage of the summer waves.

“I don’t have the strength that I had before, but it’s coming back,” he said. “Every time I go out, I notice a difference.

“I still fall off a lot, but every once in a while, I can stick it,” he laughed.

