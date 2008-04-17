For Dos Pueblos, There IS a Substitute for Success

The stars were aligned for Dos Pueblos boys’ volleyball coach Chris Hughes to do the right thing Thursday night, and he showed his true colors. Last-place Buena was in town, with the always tough Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions starting Friday with an afternoon match against the gold standard of high school volleyball programs, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa.

Hughes has more players than usual on the team this year, so he started six boys who normally come off the bench together with setter Ryan Beall against Buena. The only trouble for the Bulldogs was that the Dos Pueblos subs are fine players, and they played with a vengeance in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 Chargers victory.

Mark Nuttman seized the spotlight as he crushed 10 kills and hit for a glittering .750 percentage. E.B. had six kills, many from an unfamiliar opposite position, and Mac Montgomery added five. Adam Biederman passed the ball efficiently as libero, and chipped in three aces. Tyler Howell matched those three aces, his coming consecutively as part of a seven point-serving run in the third game to the delight of the crowd, and had four kills as well.

With Thursday’s loss, the Chargers improved to 4-1 in the Channel League and 15-6 overall.

If you like high school volleyball, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. The top teams in Southern California will all be there.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.