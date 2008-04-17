Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

For Dos Pueblos, There IS a Substitute for Success

Chargers' electrifying volleyball team empties bench against Buena.

By Will Beall | April 17, 2008 | 8:44 p.m.

The stars were aligned for Dos Pueblos boys’ volleyball coach Chris Hughes to do the right thing Thursday night, and he showed his true colors. Last-place Buena was in town, with the always tough Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions starting Friday with an afternoon match against the gold standard of high school volleyball programs, Manhattan Beach Mira Costa.

Hughes has more players than usual on the team this year, so he started six boys who normally come off the bench together with setter Ryan Beall against Buena. The only trouble for the Bulldogs was that the Dos Pueblos subs are fine players, and they played with a vengeance in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 Chargers victory.

Mark Nuttman seized the spotlight as he crushed 10 kills and hit for a glittering .750 percentage. E.B. had six kills, many from an unfamiliar opposite position, and Mac Montgomery added five. Adam Biederman passed the ball efficiently as libero, and chipped in three aces. Tyler Howell matched those three aces, his coming consecutively as part of a seven point-serving run in the third game to the delight of the crowd, and had four kills as well.

With Thursday’s loss, the Chargers improved to 4-1 in the Channel League and 15-6 overall.

If you like high school volleyball, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. The top teams in Southern California will all be there.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 