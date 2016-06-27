For Healthy Aging, Social Interaction Is Paramount

We humans are inherently social creatures, so it’s no surprise that social activity helps keep us physically and mentally healthy as we age.

The importance of social interaction has been well-documented in multiple studies throughout the world, which has been linked to reduced risk for cardiovascular problems, some cancers, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

It has also been shown to lower occurrence of mental health issues such as depression and to slow the progress of memory loss.

People involved in regular social activities are up to 50 percent less likely to demonstrate cognitive decline than those who are lonely or isolated, and University of Michigan researchers found that even 10 minutes of daily social interaction can improve cognitive performance.

In addition, those who regularly participate in social activities are more likely to exercise, engage in intellectual activities such as reading and observe healthy eating habits.

On the other hand, social isolation has been associated with depression, high blood pressure and greater risk of death; therefore, social interaction is an important factor in healthy aging. If you want to stay in good health as you age, it is crucial to stay connected!

Seniors may have opportunities for social activities such as golfing, dancing and playing games; joining clubs and church groups; volunteering; interacting with neighbors and friends; and seeing children, grandchildren and other family members.

Unfortunately, seniors often face circumstances that interfere with their ability to seek social interactions, such as grief related to the loss of a spouse or close friends, physical conditions affecting mobility, increased pain levels, hearing loss, financial changes in retirement and a decreased sense of security in a fast-paced, changing world.

Family members are not always nearby, and for many seniors, family visits are restricted to selected holidays only. For seniors, socializing is often not easy, and, thus, they are at risk of becoming socially isolated.

People affected with any form of memory loss, such as those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia, find themselves at even greater risk of social isolation.

Memory decline often causes depression and apathy, making those affected less likely to seek out social interactions. Senior community centers are not prepared to attend to the unique needs of people experiencing memory loss.

In social settings, they may feel uncomfortable when not able to remember names or follow conversations, further reducing their capacity for visiting with friends and enjoying social activities.

In addition, caregivers often report an exodus of long-time friends, who — not understanding memory loss issues — stop calling or extending and accepting invitations.

In most cases, due to these factors, people affected with memory loss experience an extreme reduction in social contact. The caregiver is often the only person the senior has any opportunity to socialize with.

Depending on a single person for social interaction has a direct negative consequence for the health of the person with memory loss. The lack of social interactions contributes to increased memory loss and accelerated progression of dementia.

It also causes dementia patients to develop co-dependent behaviors, most notably shadowing, when a patient relentlessly follows their caregiver and only feels comfortable when the caregiver is nearby.

Indirectly, it also affects caregivers, who experience higher levels of stress and fatigue when caring for a loved one who shadows. Shadowing and caregiver burn-out are among the factors contributing to early institutionalization for people with dementia.

Socialization is an important component in the fight against cognitive decline and dementia, regardless of underlying cause.

Patients with MCI, Alzheimer’s, Lewy body, vascular, frontotemporal and other forms of dementia all benefit from habitual social interaction.

As opportunities for previous types of social opportunities decline, adult day centers become the most important social outlet for those patients.

This is why adult day centers are so important to our community. They provide much-needed opportunities for social contact to people experiencing memory loss and other health conditions, who otherwise would be spending most of their time alone.

At day centers, members participate in life-enriching programs including music, arts, physical exercise, dance and cognitively stimulating activities.

Participants enjoy finding companionship, friendship and camaraderie in a safe and nurturing environment where they are greeted and addressed with dignity and respect.

Participation in day activities also provides much-needed respite to caregivers, lowering their stress and reducing the risk of shadowing and other behavioral problems.

Many caregivers regard day centers as life-saving institutions whose programs have allowed them both to regain a sense of normalcy in their own lives and to better cope with the stressors of dementia caregiving.

Ultimately, utilizing day centers can delay participants’ institutionalization for an average of three years.

Call an adult day center near you and ask about available services. Do not let social isolation escalate your problems with memory loss or contribute to your loved one’s health problems.

Lack of social interaction can reduce longevity. Participation in adult day programs is the safest and most effective way of reducing seniors’ risk of social isolation.



In Santa Barbara, families caring for seniors can contact the Friendship Center. With two sites in Montecito and Goleta, it offers socially based programs for all levels of cognitive abilities.

In addition to brain-fitness classes, designed to improve brain capacity for healthy aging adults, and Connections, an ongoing brain-strengthening lab for memory enhancement, Friendship Center offers a day program for those affected with memory loss and other health conditions who need supervision, care and social interaction.

— Luciana Mitzkun Cramer is the family services director at Friendship Center.