For Joni Meisel, Volunteering and Philanthropy Have Been Lifelong Passions

For her efforts supporting seniors and education, she was named the 2018 Woman of the Year by the Santa Barbara Foundation

When Joni Meisel moved to Santa Barbara from the East Coast with her husband and young children nearly five decades ago, the idea of giving back to her community already was well-instilled in her.

“I had great role models in the house, my parents,” Meisel told Noozhawk, explaining that her volunteer work began when she served as a candy striper in high school.

That spirit of giving never waned, and in the intervening years, she has been deeply involved in a number of philanthropic and volunteer activities — initially involving mainly education, but more recently focused primarily on the needs of senior citizens.

For a lifetime of good works, Meisel has been named the 75th Woman of the Year by the Santa Barbara Foundation. She will be honored Wednesday at a luncheon at the Coral Casino, along with Man of the Year Ernesto Paredes.

Arriving in town in 1970, Meisel wasted no time jumping into the nonprofit world.

“When we came to Santa Barbara, it was a given that, as long as I had the time and the opportunity, and the interest, that it would be easy for me to start putting down roots in this community if I followed my interests,” she recalled. “And that’s what I did.”

Geisel had a background in education, so she naturally gravitated to supporting students and teachers.

“I trained as a teacher and worked as a teacher, and loved it,” she said. “For me, that was a natural — to find a niche that supported education in this community.”

She and her husband, Paul, were deeply involved in the formation of CALM — Child Abuse Listening & Mediation — and she was instrumental in the creation of the Santa Barbara Public Education Fund, which evolved into the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

Meisel also has served on the Anti-Defamation League’s Santa Barbara/Tri-Counties regional board and as the facilitator for the Foundation Roundtable of Santa Barbara County, and is an active member of her synagogue and the American Civil Liberties Union.

In recent years, Meisel has shifted her focus to the needs of vulnerable seniors.

Among her accomplishments was helping establish Santa Barbara Village, a nonprofit “virtual” community with the goal of keeping seniors “connected, healthy, and engaged as they age-in-place.”

“I heard a speaker who was brought from Boston to Santa Barbara somewhere around 2011,” Meisel said. “And she talked about people gathered, wondering what will they do, how will they live, if they’re alone?

“Talking about aging, if they’re alone, how will they manage? How will they manage in their homes? And they want to be in their homes. And so, I thought about the fact, along with other people, it’s reasonable for us to be thinking about that.”

It took several years, but the result was Santa Barbara Village, a multi-tiered membership organization that provides a myriad of services for seniors.

“The more we listened and talked and did what we did to create it, the more passionately I became involved in bringing this to bear, with a team of folks who felt similar feeling about this,” Meisel said.

“The notion of Santa Barbara Village is to assist people to have a very high quality of life when they are alone or unable to maybe cook, maybe drive, maybe have social relationships.”

Like so many who have been similarly honored for their work, Meisel talks more about what she gets from her volunteer efforts rather than what she gives.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “I feel like I get a whole lot back when you see changes that need to be made come about, or something created that helps. It’s just very rewarding. And I’m lucky that I’ve had the opportunity and support.”

She continued: “We’re in a unique community, and the various forms of philanthropy are very alive and well in this community. And the needs of this community, while we’re not a big city, are the same as every big city. And so the creation of this many, many number of nonprofits to support what needs arise or are identified, it’s equally extraordinary to the philanthropy that we have right here.

“It’s just rewarding, has an impact, it’s remarkable. It’s quite special.”

Meisel speaks with pride about the fact her grown son and daughter — who between them have given her six grandchildren — have taken up the philanthropic spirit.

“One thing that pleases me enormously is that in my house, the next generation has also taken over volunteering,” she said. “That is extraordinarily rewarding and inspiring to Paul and me.”

While Geisel calls the local nonprofit community “extraordinary vibrant,” and believes it is doing a tremendous amount of good work, she voices concerns about a couple challenges.

“I think about this past year, and the disasters of this past December and January, and I wonder if this is the beginning of something not being unusual, and becoming periodic in our lives,” she said. “When our nonprofit sector that does its normal end-of-year fundraising misses out, that concerns me, if these kinds of events become not the rarity.

“My other concern has to do with the seniors. We don’t have an infrastructure that’s anywhere near adequate for this silver tsunami, in terms of keeping people out of trouble as they age, and we need to create more programing for that.”

Meisel is predictably humble when asked how she felt about being named Woman of the Year.

“I was just surprised that they knew many different aspects of things I’ve done. And then I felt a sense of appreciation,” she said. “I thought that this was a very sweet thing.”

