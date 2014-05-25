For Longtime Locals, No Surprises in Memorial Day Forecast

It’s Memorial Day, so chances are the weather along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast will be ...

A) Bright sunshine, from dawn till dusk

B) Rain

C) Low clouds and morning fog followed by clearing in the afternoon

If you guessed C, you may be a native.

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday is indeed low clouds and morning fog followed by clearing in the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures are likely to be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with temperatures climbing to the upper 70s in the foothills.

Gale-force winds are expected in the outer waters of the Santa Barbara Channel, however, and the weather service said mariners will encounter hazardous seas through late Monday.

With the exception of completely clear skies Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said the rest of the week should be a carbon copy of Monday.

On Sunday, of course, the calendar flips to June. Which often brings Gloom. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.