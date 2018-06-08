Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:38 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

For Project Linus Volunteers, Happiness Is a Warm Blanket

Annual tea toasts makers of quilts, covers for Cottage Hospital pediatric patients

By Bob Behbehanian for Cottage Health | June 8, 2018
(Cottage Health)

To show its appreciation for the many volunteers who contribute their time and talent to creating handmade blankets and quilts for young patients, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital held its Annual Project Linus Tea on June 7.

The Project Linus program has been in place for more than a decade in the Volunteer Services Department at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Last year, volunteers sewed, knitted and crocheted more than 800 blankets and quilts, which are given to all pediatric patients at the hospital including the pediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s kind of a passion for these women to make a blanket, finish it, and know that it’s going to a good cause for all the children in the hospital,” said Iris Scott, Project Linus coordinator for Santa Barbara County and a volunteer for Cottage.
 
To learn more about volunteer opportunities such as Project Linus, contact the Cottage Health Volunteer Office, 805-569-7357 or email [email protected] For more about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

— Bob Behbehanian for Cottage Health.

 

