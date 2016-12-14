Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

For St. Mary’s Students, Sunrise Isn’t Too Early to Celebrate

Families gather at 6 a.m. to mark Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Kindergartners and first graders wear the tilmas they made.
Kindergartners and first graders wear the tilmas they made. (St. Mary of the Assumption School)
By Michelle Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School | December 14, 2016 | 9:02 a.m.

At 6 a.m., most people are just getting up, but on the morning of Dec. 12, about 300 Santa Maria community members and students were already at St. Mary’s School for a sunrise celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

“We had volunteers arrive by 5 a.m. to prepare for the day’s events and make breakfast for everyone,” said Michelle Cox, St. Mary’s School principal. “Then a little before 6 a.m. community members and students came.”

“I thought it would be hard to get her ready for school today,” said a first grade parent. “But she was wide awake and excited to come to school early.”

“People are always surprised when I tell them we start school before sunrise,” said Cox. “It’s a real joy seeing their smiling faces and hearing laughter that early in the morning.”

The large group celebrated La Virgen de Guadalupe, Our Lady of Guadalupe. They sang songs including Las Mañanitas and prayed before sharing a community breakfast. Students performed a reenactment of the 1531 visitation of Our Lady of Guadalupe to a peasant farmer, Juan Diego, on a hill near Mexico City.

“Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patron saint of the Americas and holds a very special place in the hearts of many people in the Santa Maria Valley," Cox said. "By celebrating, we join with millions of people around the world honoring the events and praying for a bright future.

"St. Mary’s School is the heart of the community where we celebrate and teach our heritage and beliefs.”

After attending Mass, students created crafts from tilmas to Christmas ornaments commemorating the special day before a flower procession and assembly.

St. Mary of the Assumption School, founded Sept. 14, 1938, is the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest Catholic School. For more information, contact Cox at 805-925-6713 or email [email protected]

— Michelle Cox for St. Mary of the Assumption School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 