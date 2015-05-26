Children’s Author Beryl Reichenberg to Lead Book-Making Class for Kids at Curious Cup Bookstore

On June 6 at Curious Cup Bookstore, author and illustrator Beryl Reichenberg will conduct a class for kids on how to make a butterfly book starting at 1 p.m.

The children will make their own book and decorate it with colorful paper, punches, markers and pens. They will be encouraged to write a story, and Reichenberg will read one of her own butterfly stories, either When Caterpillars Dream or Butterfly Girls, both about monarch butterflies.

There is a $5 materials fee for the paper craft and bookmaking class.

After the class, Reichenberg will continue with a free bookmark exercise, where she will show children and families alike how to make their own bookmarks until 4 p.m.

Curious Cup is located at 3817½ Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

— Kiona Gross represents Curious Cup Bookstore.