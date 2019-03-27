United Way’s Young Leaders Society Inspires Students to Read

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s (UWSBC) Young Leaders Society (YLS) members shared their love for books during visits to Franklin and El Camino elementary schools as part of the United We Read volunteer event March 1.

United We Read matched young professionals with students in K-6th grade classrooms. The volunteers purchased their favorite, age-appropriate books to read and then donate to their assigned classes.

The event encourages students to engage in reading and inspires them to read on their own.

“With so many screens, videos and games going after the attention of children today, it was special to see everyone appreciating the simple act of enjoying a book,” said Seth Vaughan, workplace and corporate development manager at United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“Reading is central to our success throughout life, and I hope this helps spark new passions for these bright students,” he said.

As part of United We Read, UWSBC presented $500 checks to each elementary school to buy additional books and reading supplies. The funds were raised at YLS’ annual United We Bowl fundraiser in November.

United We Read is part of a larger effort spearheaded by UWSBC focusing on reaching community driven education goals.

Young Leaders Society (YLS) was formed to provide community involvement and personal development opportunities for young professionals. YLS offers its members multiple avenues to become involved with various United Way and community initiatives.

For more, visit http://www.unitedwelead.org.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.