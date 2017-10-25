Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

For Three Carpinteria Nonprofits, Money Grows on Christmas Trees

Lions Club Festival of Trees seeks sponsors

By Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions | October 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
The 2016 Festival of Trees raised $26,500 in ticket sales. Click to view larger
The 2016 Festival of Trees raised $26,500 in ticket sales. (Carpinteria Lions Club)

The 8th Annual Festival of Trees, sponsored by the Carpinteria Lions Club, will begin Friday, Nov. 24.

The 16-day event has a new home, thanks to the Carpinteria Arts Center, which has opened its doors for the festival to continue at 855 Linden Ave.

Net proceeds from this year's tree sales will benefit three local nonprofits: Carpinteria Arts Center, Friends of the Library and Rebuild Rancho Allegre Boy Scouts Camp Movies in the Park.

The Festival of Trees inaugural event eight years ago featured 13 decorated trees and raised $14,000 for the Culinary Arts program at Carpinteria High School.

The 2016 Festival of Trees, benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria, featured 25 trees and raised $26,500 in ticket sales — all tickets are sold at $1 each.

The Lions Club is requesting local individuals, businesses, service originations and nonprofits for tree sponsorship to showcase creativity and decorating skills and create a beautifully adorned Christmas tree.

All Christmas trees are donated by the Carpinteria Lions Club and will be set up inside the building in individual showcase stalls. Spaces are limited.

Requests to participate should be made by Nov. 15 to Mike Dawson, Festival of Trees committee chair, 680-9600 or [email protected]

— Mike Dawson for Carpinteria Lions.

 
