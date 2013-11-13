Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

For Young Artists, Pride on Display with Latest Mural

Project at Santa Barbara Junior High School gives young artists opportunity to transform hallway into work of art

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 13, 2013 | 7:37 p.m.

The walls lining a hallway between the quad and the auditorium at Santa Barbara Junior High School are no longer a drab cream color. They have been transformed into swirling, cobalt waves, thanks to a dozen young artists.

The floor-to-ceiling mural was unveiled on Wednesday, and is the impressive product of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Arts Alliance Program, which provides free after-school mentoring aimed at deterring young people from painting graffiti and vandalism.

The installation of other murals around town, such as the one at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, has substituted local art for blank walls that were once hounded by graffiti.

Longtime local artist Manuel Unzueta coordinated this year’s Santa Barbara Arts Alliance Program and two youth artists, Miguel Rodriguez and Danny Meza, and led a group of 17 student artists in the design, creation and installation of a mural paying tribute to the Chumash tribe, and another mural depicting some of history’s most important scientists.

Twelve-year-old Jasmine Linares spoke about the mural, which details dolphins and other sea creatures frolicking in the waves pouring out of a basket held by the Chumash.

Opposite the Chumash mural, the wall showcases some of the world's most famous scientists, some more well-known such as Albert Einstein and Carl Sagan, as well as some more obscure but still influential ones, includng Mae Jamison, the first female African-American astronaut.

Linares worked on the mural five days a week over the summer and into the school year.

"It's so amazing to see all of the work we did come together," she said.

When the program began, Linares and the other young artists took a tour to see Unzueta's other murals around town, and Linares said she was "shocked" to see how beautiful they were, and that her group would be producing similar works.

She started out as a student at Franklin Elementary, and is now at the junior high and will be walking that hallway everyday.

In addition to Linares, the other artists on the project were Miguel Alvarez, Murrina Ayers, Nicholas Dominguez, Gloria Garcia, Miguel Moreno, Alexandra Hallman, Ashley Hernandez, Damian Hernandez, Isabel Meza, Joseph Padilla, Jenny Penaloza, Alexandra Real, Ivericka Rios, Rocelia Rodriguez, Maria Del Carmen Sanchez, Maria Tapia and Marisol Torres.

Principal Lito Garcia, Mayor Helene Schneider, Superintendent Dave Cash, Parks and Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp as well as Incredible Children’s Art Network Director Jeffry Walker were all there to congratulate the young artists on their contribution to their school, and to their city.

The program was funded by the Community Development Human Services Committee and the Incredible Children’s Art Network, which also provided materials and other supplies.

The Community Arts Grant Program with funds provided by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission also contributed to the project.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 