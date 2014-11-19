For Young Santa Barbara Family, Habitat for Humanity Provides a New Place to Call Home

Project on East Canon Perdido Street turns dream of ownership into reality for Pablo Guerrero, Maria Escamilla and their children

[Click here for a related photo gallery]

For Maria Escamilla, the hardest thing about building her home with Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County wasn't lifting heavy beams, working for hundreds of hours on the site, or throwing herself into the numerous jobs that had to be done to make the 12 affordable units of housing come together on Santa Barbara's Eastside.

The hardest thing, she said, was the waiting.

Escamilla and her husband, Pablo Guerrero, applied for one of the units on East Canon Perdido Street in 2012 after hearing about the project from a family member, never suspecting they'd be approved.

After hundreds of hours of hard work to build the units along with their neighbors and more than 700 community volunteers, that work finally paid off.

As of Tuesday, the waiting was largely over for Escamilla, Guerrero and their two children, Pablo, 7, and Sophia, 2.

That's when several hundred people gathered to celebrate the completion of the homes, located at 822 and 824 E. Canon Perdido St., that will provide housing for 44 people, including 22 children.

Escamilla and 11 other families gathered to celebrate the completion of the homes built by them and the more than 700 community volunteers who filtered in and out of the site on Santa Barbara's Eastside for over a year.

"I can't believe it," Escamilla said, looking around her new kitchen Tuesday, adding that she never expected to own a home in Santa Barbara.

Guerrero installs cabinets for a living, and Escamilla works part-time at Santa Barbara City College while studying accounting there.

The new space is more than double the size of the couple's current home off of San Pascual Street, where the family of four and Escamilla's mother all share a two-bedroom apartment.

It's tight quarters for the family, and traffic in the area is also a concern, as the children play outside and ride bikes in the area.

Now, both children have a small patio to play in — where 8-year-old Pablo has already planned to put a small basketball hoop — and an off-street driveway that will no doubt become a haven for the children living in the units.

"It's so much safer," Escamilla said. "We're going to have good neighbors we can trust."

Families like Escamilla and Guerrero's were selected for the homes based on their level of need, willingness to partner with the organization to build their new home and ability to pay a zero-interest mortgage. The mortgage payment won't exceed 35 percent of their income.

The homes won't be able to be sold at market value for 90 years, and will stay under affordable housing restrictions until then.

The families also have to go through myriad classes, working to educate them about finances and homeownership.

Last May, in the basement of the Grace Lutheran Church, Escamilla shared the couple's life story with a class of about 50 people, which included their soon-to-be neighbors and their mentors. The class was translated into Spanish for many of the homeowners.

That class topic was on taxes and insurance, and before class began, each family was asked to turn in their "sweat equity" hours, a tally of how much time they'd spent at the work site working on their homes. Each family is asked to put in 250 hours of sweat equity, building their home and the homes of the others in the complex.

Each family was also asked to share their personal story, and Escamilla shared that both she and Guerrero are from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Escamilla moved to Santa Barbara in fifth grade with her family from Mexico, and went to school locally, graduating from Santa Barbara High School. Her parents decided to move back to Mexico that year, where she met her Pablo, and the two were married in 2005 and returned to Santa Barbara.

With two children in first grade and preschool, Escamilla explained that the home would place them on solid footing.

"We're hoping to provide them a better life," she told the class.

The last work day on the units were in September, and Jon Peterson, Habitat's CEO, celebrated the end of the wait.

"We were able to persevere and get to this day," he said Tuesday..

Peterson said the organization is already looking forward, and two pieces of land have been donated to the organization in Carpinteria, enough space to house another 10 people.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider also welcomed the families on Tuesday, stating that the homes are in a transitional neighborhood currently seeing a renaissance. As for the people who will live there, "their lives are going to be immeasurably improved," she said.

The couple's mentor, Roberta Wilson, handed off the home's keys to Escamilla, who opened it up to the public to view.

Her two children ran excitedly from room to room, and Escamilla took in her new home, recalling how small the footprint seemed as they were building.

Seeing the finished product, though, is different, and the home seemed much bigger than she expected, she said, recalling the work they put in as a family.

Pablo was able to use his expertise to install the home's cabinets as well as those of five other families in the units, Escamilla said.

The building inspections are imminent, and the family hopes to be in their new home by Thanksgiving.

"We were blessed to be a part of this," Escamilla said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.