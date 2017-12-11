Monday, April 16 , 2018, 10:44 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Forecasters Offer Mixed News on Weather Front for Thomas Fire

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 11, 2017 | 12:46 p.m.

Weather has been described as the key to gaining the upper hand on the giant Thomas Fire, and the outlook Monday and through the week is mixed, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news is winds in the Santa Barbara area on Monday morning were relatively light, according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

They are likely to pick up during the afternoon and evening, Kittell said, shifting to the northeast and gusting to 30 mph.

The wind is expected to weaken somewhat on Tuesday, Kittell said, but stay in the pattern of calm mornings and more breezy afternoons and evenings.

By Friday afternoon, “the winds will shift 180 degrees,” Kittell said, and start blowing from the west and northwest.

Theoretically, that would have the effect of pushing flames from the fire back toward Ventura County and areas that already have burned, and give firefighters a chance to construct and strengthen containment lines.

A Red Flag fire weather warning that had been effect for the Santa Barbara County mountain areas expired at 6 p.m. Sunday, although it remains in effect through Monday evening for Ventura County. These warnings signify a higher risk of fire due to strong winds and low relative humidity. 

The bad news is that by Sunday, the weather pattern is likely to shift again, Kittell said, to an offshore flow from the east.

Also unwelcome news is the expected continuation of very low relative humidity.

Most areas around the fire have recorded relative humidity of 5-10 percent, Kittell said, which coupled with heavy brush and parched vegetation creates prime conditions for rapid fire spread.

He noted that the Montecito foothills recorded relative of humidity of just 4 percent on Monday morning, and saw very little recovery overnight.

“There’s very little range,” Kittell said. “It’s almost like a flat line if you were to graph it.”

As for the smoke that’s been plaguing the South Coast and the rest of Santa Barbara County, there’s no relief in sight.

“It’s going to be an issue through the week,” Kittell said.

And for those wondering about rain, there’s nothing in the forecast.

“There’s no chance of rain for next 7-10 days that we see,” Kittell said.

Santa Barbara has received less than half an inch of rain since the rain year began on Sept. 1, and its rainfall was at 13 percent of normal. The figure for the county as a whole is 14 percent.

Click here for the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Click here for information about air quality face masks and distributions throughout Santa Barbara County.

Click here for the latest evacuation orders and notices for Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 