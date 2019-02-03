Forecasters Say More Wet Weather in Store for Santa Barbara County

Most areas should see 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain; gusty winds, high surf also are expected

More rain is in the forecast for Santa Barbara County over the next couple days, but by Wednesday the region should see at least a brief period of dry weather.

Another storm, weaker than the last two, is expected to develop early Monday, according to Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The overnight hours should see showers on and off before more consistent rainfall begins at about 6 a.m. in the North County, and about 10 a.m. on the South Coast.

At that point, the area should see 3-5 hours of steady rain, Kittell said.

Rainfall totals are likely to be a quarter to half an inch for most of the county, and up to an inch in foothill and mountain areas.

Rainfall intensities are not expected to exceed a half inch per hour, well below the level that could cause dangerous debris flows.

“Some of the creeks will have more flow than they normally would with this amount of rain, but not sufficient enough to cause any flooding,” Kittell said.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect Sunday through Monday, with gusts to 45 mph in some mountain areas, and 30 mph along the coast.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect until 11 a.m. Monday.

Wednesday through Friday should be dry, Kittell said, with another chance for light rain on the weekend.

» Click here for the latest forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to sign up for breaking news text alerts from Noozhawk.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.