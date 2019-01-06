Forecasters See a Wet Week Ahead for Santa Barbara County

Storm Sunday night will be followed by rain mid-week and again next weekend

Rain falling across Santa Barbara County Sunday night was just the latest in a series of storms expected to keep the region wet through the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for half an inch to an inch in most locations, without the intensity of the storm that hit the area Saturday.

“We don’t have the cold front like we did last night, which focused the strong downpours,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “The rain should be a lot more steady.”

A Flood Advisory was issued shortly before 10 p.m. for the county's South Coast.

"The heaviest rain is occurring in the foothill areas with rainfall rates up to between one-quarter and one-half inch per hour," according to the alert. "Minor roadway flooding of low-lying areas is likely to develop.

"In addition, there is a chance for localized and shallow mud and debris flows in the Thomas, Whittier and Sherpa burn areas."

Another weather system will move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday, Hoxie said, but only light rainfall is expected — about a tenth of an inch in most locations.

A stronger storm is in the forecast for next weekend, but computer models were at variance about how much rain it would bring.

“The one on the weekend it looking pretty good, pretty juicy,” Hoxsie said.

At this point, emergency officials do not expect damaging flooding or debris flows, but residents are urged to remain vigilant.

Santa Barbara County as a whole stood at 74 percent of normal rainfall to date as of Sunday, according to the county Flood Control District.

Lompoc is the closest to normal at 94 percent, while Goleta stands at 84 percent, Santa Barbara is at 81 percent, and Santa Maria is at 82 percent.

Santa Ynez, in contrast, is at only 59 percent of normal, while Carpinteria is at 60 percent and Buellton is at 63 percent.

Rains thus far this season have done little to replenish the area's water supply.

Lake Cachuma stood at 30.9 percent full as of Sunday, while Gibraltar Reservoir was at 61.1 percent and Jameson Reservoir was at 57.6 percent.

Daytime highs for the coming week are expected in the low-60s, while overnight lows in the upper-40s.

