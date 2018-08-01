Forensic Anthropolgy
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria members took part in a forensic anthropology workshop at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., in which they examined artifacts with Smithsonian researchers — searching for specific clues on human bones and matching the artifacts with others in the collection to better understand how the researchers piece information together. The workshop was part of a five-day enrichment trip to the nation’s capital, where the young women from Girls Inc.’s Eureka! college-bound program met with local representatives, toured historic sites and explored college campuses.
