Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:02 pm | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief from Santa Maria Dies in Vehicle Crash

Gary Helming was assigned to the Santa Lucia Ranger District

U.S. Forest Service fire battalion chief Gary Helming, who was based in Santa Maria, was killed Thursday in a vehicle accident while returning from an assignment on the Railroad Fire burning near Yosemite National Park. Click to view larger
U.S. Forest Service fire battalion chief Gary Helming, who was based in Santa Maria, was killed Thursday in a vehicle accident while returning from an assignment on the Railroad Fire burning near Yosemite National Park. (U.S. Forest Service photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 2:46 p.m. | August 31, 2017 | 5:36 p.m.

A Los Padres National Forest fire battalion chief based in Santa Maria was killed in a vehicle accident Thursday while returning from a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Gary Helming, 47, a Pismo Beach resident who was assigned to the Santa Lucia Ranger District in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, was on his way home from an assignment on the 1,900-acre Railroad Fire burning along Highway 41 in the Sierra National Forest, according to Andrew Madsen, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. when Antonio Avalos, 25, of Santa Maria was northbound on Highway 41, south of Highway 33, and the driver’s side tire on his 2000 Ford F-350 truck went flat suddenly, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tire on Avalos’ truck went flat suddenly, causing the vehicle to swerve into the southbound lanes and hit Helming’s 2014 Ford F-350.

Helming was pinned inside his vehicle during the collision and died at the scene of the Kings County crash, the CHP said.

Avalos was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

The accident caused a traffic jam on Highway 41 as Caltrans directed vehicles to the northbound lane.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time to allow a helicopter to land and transport Avalos to the hospital.

“Our hearts go out to Gary’s family, the Forest Service and the wildland fire community – he exemplified the highest standards of honor and professionalism,” said Los Padres Deputy Forest Supervisor Ken Heffner. “Gary was a tremendous leader, partner and thoughtful person who engaged with everyone. He will be greatly missed.”

Helming began working for the Forest Service 22 years ago as a seasonal firefighter. He worked for the BLM and the National Park Service before returning to the Forest Service again in 2013.

Helming is survived by his wife, three children and their family.

In January 2015, Helming was suprised to hear his name called as the U.S. Forest Service honoree at the annual Santa Maria Elks Firefighter Appreciation Night.

Helming had served as the incident commander for the 500-acre Branch Fire in southeastern San Luis Obispo County in 2013 and with limited resources led the force that battled the remote and challenging blaze, his supervisor said.

“Above all, he’s a great mentor, teacher and leader,” Santa Lucia Ranger District Division Chief Nathan Rezeau said in 2015. “Through all this, he maintains a very level head and positive attitude.”

His wife also works for the Forest Service.

“We do it as a family love,” Helming said as he accepted the award.

A GoFundMe page for the family has been set up and can be found by clicking here. In five hours the site had raised more than $6,600 toward the $20,000 goal.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Los Padres National Forest fire battalion chief based in Santa Maria was killed in a vehicle accident Thursday while returning from a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Gary Helming, 47, a Pismo Beach resident who was assigned to the Santa Lucia Ranger District in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, was on his way home from an assignment on the 1,900-acre Railroad Fire burning along Highway 41 in the Sierra National Forest, according to Andrew Madsen, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. when Antonio Avalos, 25, of Santa Maria was northbound on Highway 41, south of Highway 33, and the driver’s side tire on his 2000 Ford F-350 truck went flat suddenly, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tire on Avalos’ truck went flat suddenly, causing the vehicle to swerve into the southbound lanes and hit Helming’s 2014 Ford F-350.

Helming was pinned inside his vehicle during the collision and died at the scene, the CHP said.

Avalos was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

The accident caused a traffic jam on Highway 41 as Caltrans directed vehicles to the northbound lane.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time to allow a helicopter to land and transport Avalos to the hospital.

“Our hearts go out to Gary’s family, the Forest Service and the wildland fire community – he exemplified the highest standards of honor and professionalism,” said Los Padres Deputy Forest Supervisor Ken Heffner. “Gary was a tremendous leader, partner and thoughtful person who engaged with everyone. He will be greatly missed.”

Helming began working for the Forest Service 22 years ago as a seasonal firefighter. He worked for the BLM and the National Park Service before returning to the Forest Service again in 2013.

Helming is survived by his wife, three children and their family.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this report.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 