U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief from Santa Maria Dies in Vehicle Crash

Gary Helming was assigned to the Santa Lucia Ranger District

A Los Padres National Forest fire battalion chief based in Santa Maria was killed in a vehicle accident Thursday while returning from a wildfire burning near Yosemite National Park.

Gary Helming, 47, a Pismo Beach resident who was assigned to the Santa Lucia Ranger District in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties, was on his way home from an assignment on the 1,900-acre Railroad Fire burning along Highway 41 in the Sierra National Forest, according to Andrew Madsen, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.

The crash was reported about 8:25 a.m. when Antonio Avalos, 25, of Santa Maria was northbound on Highway 41, south of Highway 33, and the driver’s side tire on his 2000 Ford F-350 truck went flat suddenly, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A tire on Avalos’ truck went flat suddenly, causing the vehicle to swerve into the southbound lanes and hit Helming’s 2014 Ford F-350.

Helming was pinned inside his vehicle during the collision and died at the scene of the Kings County crash, the CHP said.

Avalos was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

The accident caused a traffic jam on Highway 41 as Caltrans directed vehicles to the northbound lane.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for a short time to allow a helicopter to land and transport Avalos to the hospital.

“Our hearts go out to Gary’s family, the Forest Service and the wildland fire community – he exemplified the highest standards of honor and professionalism,” said Los Padres Deputy Forest Supervisor Ken Heffner. “Gary was a tremendous leader, partner and thoughtful person who engaged with everyone. He will be greatly missed.”

Helming began working for the Forest Service 22 years ago as a seasonal firefighter. He worked for the BLM and the National Park Service before returning to the Forest Service again in 2013.

Helming is survived by his wife, three children and their family.

In January 2015, Helming was suprised to hear his name called as the U.S. Forest Service honoree at the annual Santa Maria Elks Firefighter Appreciation Night.

Helming had served as the incident commander for the 500-acre Branch Fire in southeastern San Luis Obispo County in 2013 and with limited resources led the force that battled the remote and challenging blaze, his supervisor said.

“Above all, he’s a great mentor, teacher and leader,” Santa Lucia Ranger District Division Chief Nathan Rezeau said in 2015. “Through all this, he maintains a very level head and positive attitude.”

His wife also works for the Forest Service.

“We do it as a family love,” Helming said as he accepted the award.

A GoFundMe page for the family has been set up and can be found by clicking here. In five hours the site had raised more than $6,600 toward the $20,000 goal.

The San Luis Obispo Tribune contributed to this report.

