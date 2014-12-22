Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Forest Service Rose Parade Entry Will Include Los Padres Connection

By Andrew Madsen for Los Padres National Forest | December 22, 2014 | 1:48 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service rangers, firefighters and volunteers will participate in the 126th Rose Parade in Pasadena on Jan. 1.

The agency celebrated its centennial a decade ago with a Rose Parade entry in 2005.

The U.S. Forest Service entry will be a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wilderness Act while highlighting the historic role of packers in supporting wildland firefighters and other backcountry operations, as well as acknowledging the outstanding contributions made by national forest volunteers.

Five employees and a volunteer will represent Los Padres National Forest in the parade. The Forest Service Wilderness Volunteer of the Year award winner Mike Heard will ride in an authentic 19th century wagon along with Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell, Pacific Southwest Regional Forester Randy Moore, and Smokey Bear. Two Los Padres firefighters will be part of the 20-person “crew” that walks alongside the wagon, and three other Los Padres employees are part of the pack strings. The all-mule equestrian entry will include an entourage of Forest Service Rangers in period uniforms and anchored by three-mule pack strings.

“The U.S. Forest Service is excited to be a part of the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade,” Moore said. “Our entry is a chance to showcase our outstanding packers and wildland firefighters as well as honor the thousands of volunteers who help care for your national forests every day.”

In addition to about 35,000 employees nationwide, the U.S. Forest Service volunteer workforce numbers in the tens of thousands. These dedicated Americans contribute thousands of hours each year to the conservation of national forests in California and across the U.S. The contributions of volunteers are highly regarded in the U.S. Forest Service and constitute a large part of the workforce.

The entry is unique in that the parade mules are also working pack animals, having come off the frontlines of supporting wildfires across Northern California for several months in the summer and fall. The mules are used for long treks deep into national forest wilderness areas to resupply firefighters and wilderness rangers.

Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

 
