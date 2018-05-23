Ray Ford: U.S. Forest Service Lifts Trail Closures for Thomas Fire Burn Areas

In a stunning decision Wednesday, Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith announced he is completely lifting the closure order for the trails within the Thomas Fire burn area.

Smith told Noozhawk Wednesday that he intended to reopen the trails by the weekend and on Thursday, lifted the closure, effective immediately.

Many people have been itching to get back out on the trails — and some have been using the trails despite the closures.

As a caution, Smith noted, “The area is much more open since the fire, and hikers need to be aware that loose soils, rolling rocks, and unstable portions of the trails are what they will encounter out there.

“While I understand the interest in seeing the post-fire landscape, I would encourage folks to avoid the burned areas in favor of nearby trails, campgrounds, and day-use areas that were not affected by the Thomas Fire.”

While some may think that the pressure was too great to keep the trails closed, the decision was apparently based on the small print details of what a trail closure will and won’t allow.

The hope had been that in the intervening months since the fire and debris flows, while the trails were closed, the Los Padres National Forest officials would begin allowing volunteer and paid trail crews to start the restoration process.

According to Smith, a closure was just that: meaning no public access, including volunteers and trail crews. It appears under a closure order that only legitimate Forest Service personnel could legally enter a closed area.

Faced with the possibility that no improvements could be made during the closure, Forest Supervisor Kevin Elliott and Smith opted to reopen the burned area trails, post warning signage, and start the restoration process as soon as possible.

“Lifting the closure allows Los Padres to work with local user groups and stakeholders on developing a comprehensive strategy to repair the trail segments that sustained the most damage,” Smith said.

In the meantime, the Forest Service will be installing “use at your own risk” warning signage at each of the trailheads that they hope will encourage those who decide to venture out to take reasonable precautions to kept themselves safe.

Potential risks include ravel-covered trails that make footing difficult, downed trees and brush-choked trail corridors, loose rocks and unstable tread.

Exacerbating the danger is the fact that many of the hillsides are completely barren, meaning that a false step or stumble could easily result in a serious injury or death.

Left unknown is what the impacts will be for the Montecito community given that many of the trailheads are currently within exclusion zones, have access and parking issues, and may take some time to restore.

