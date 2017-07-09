Forester Bats Continue to Sizzle in 14-3 Rout of Arroyo Seco

Baseball

The hot-hitting Santa Barbara Foresters unloaded on the Arroyo Seco Saints for a 14-3 baseball win on Sunday at Pershing Park.

The Foresters are on a six-game winning streak, and in four of the wins they’ve scored in double figures.

Santa Barbara smacked six doubles, three triples and a home run in the rout. Spencer Steer hit a RBI triple to break a 1-1 tie in the second and Austin Todd had a two-run triple for a 4-1 lead.

Steer struck again in the third, ripping a three-run double. David Hamilton drove in Steer with a ground-rule double and came home on an error to make it 9-1.

Evan Lee had a run-scoring triple and Joshua Jung hit a RBI single during a three-run fifth inning. Fiske hit a two-run homer in the sixth.

Blair Henley pitched five innings, striking out seven, didn't walk a batter, and allowed one run on three hits. James Morris, John McMillon and Garrett Gayle finished out the game.

The Foresters (22-9) play at the Ventura Halos on Monday before taking a mid-week break for the California Collegiate League All-Star Game on Wednesday at the MLB Academy in Compton.