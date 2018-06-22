Forester Find Way to Win Their 13th In a Row

Baseball

Jackson Wolf struck out eight in five innings of work and Kameron Guangorena drove in two runs to lead the Santa Barbara Foresters to their 13th straight victory, a 4-2 win over the SoCal Catch on Friday at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara led 3-0 until SoCal scored twice in the seventh inning.

Logan Allen hit bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, scoring Brandon Zaragozato seal the victory for the Foresters,

Guangorena and a RBI groundout in the fourth inning to bring hone Luke Ritter for the first run, Ritter doubled to start the inning.

In the sixth, Ryan Cash, Ritter and John Jensen all singled. Cash scored on a sac fly by Guangorena and Ritter came home on a passed ball.