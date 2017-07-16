Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Forester Pitchers in Their Groove in 11-1 Win Over Seals; Team Honors Noah Scott

Evan Lee pitched five solid innings for the Foresters in their 11-1 win.
Evan Lee pitched five solid innings for the Foresters in their 11-1 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 16, 2017 | 11:25 a.m.

The pitchers on the Santa Barbara Foresters are in a groove. And that means trouble for opposing teams.

Walker Grisanti had three hits to pace a 13-hit attack.
Walker Grisanti had three hits to pace a 13-hit attack. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Four hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts allowed only one walk in an 11-1 victory over the San Francisco Seals in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Saturday at Pershing Park. 

It's the 10th straight win for the Foresters.

Starting pitcher Evan Lee gave up the run in the fourth inning. He struck out five, walked one and allowed six hits in five innings. Daniel Vasquez, Braden Pearson and Chris Fearon each pitched a scoreless inning and combined for eight strikeouts.

The Foresters got their bats going in the fifth inning. David Hamilton ripped a run-scoring double to center to tie the score at 1-1. He then stole third and scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to center by Spencer Steer.

Santa Barbara scored four runs in the sixth on a two-run triple by Blake Brewster, a double by Joey Fiskie and a RBI single by Hamilton.

The attack kept going in the seventh, as the Foresters scored five runs. The big blow was a two-run homer by Hank LaForte to make it 11-1.

Walker Grisanti went 3-for-5 with a RBI to pace a 13-hit attack. Fiske, LaForte and Hamilton each had two hits

It was Hugs for Cubs night at the ballpark, and the Foresters paid tribute to Lompoc’s Noah Scott. Scott, the son of Scott and Kristin Scott, was the team’s Hugs for Cubs Kid for the summer. He passed away last month after a long battle with cancer. He was 15.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

