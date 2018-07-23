Forester Pitchers Prevail in Duel With Conejo Oaks, 1-0

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters have won in blowouts and comebacks this season. Sunday’s victory over the Conejo Oaks was accomplished in a pitching duel.

Brett Standlee and Hunter Berault combined on a three hitter, and Ryan Cash drove in the only run of the game to beat Dylan Francis and Jackson Simonsgaard of the Oaks, 1-0, in a California Collegiate League game at Pershing Park.

The Conejo duo also allowed only three hits. Francis gave up the run in the third inning. Turner Gauntt drew a walk, was sacrificed to second by Kamron Fields, went to third on a ground out by Logan Allen and came home on Cash’s single up the middle.

The Foresters got three other runners to second base but couldn’t score.

Conejo got runners to third base in the third and fourth innings, but Standlee left them stranded. He allowed three hits and walked three in 4.2 innings.

Breault pitched a hitless 4.1 innings and earned the win.

The Foresters (33-4) are back in action Tuesday against the MLB Urban Academy in Compton.

