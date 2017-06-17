Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Forester Pitchers Strike Out 14 in 7-2 Win over Southern Nevada

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 17, 2017 | 9:09 p.m.

Three Santa Barbara Foresters pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters and lead-off batter Austin Todd scored three times in a 7-2 non-league baseball win over Southern Nevada on Saturday at Pershing Park.

The win was 899th for Foresters manager Bill Pintard. He'll go for his milestone 900th on Sunday against the MLB Academy Barons.

“I just really thank my family for allowing me to do this and the good Lord for allowing me to do this for so long," said Pintard. "I absolutely love coaching and I love being a Forester. It will be great to have a chance to get No. 900 on this field where my son’s No. 19 will look down on us.”

Starter Daniel Vasquez struck out eight and allowed three hits in six innings of work on Saturday. Nathan Wiles fanned six in two innings and and Kyle Wade struck out one in the last inning.

 “Daniel was really good," Pintard said of his starter. "He spots the ball so well, changes his location, working in and out. His pitches were all working well, and he’s working really well with (pitching coach Dylan) Axelrod, because he’s Axelrod. They both have very similar pitching styles, they’re location guys.”

Todd scored on an error and Evan Lee came home on a ground out by Joshua Jung to give the Foresters a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Santa Barbara added a run in the second on a double by David Clawson and a RBI single by John McMillon. Todd scored again in the third and fifth innings.

The Foresters (6-4) play the MLB Academy Barons in a California Collegiate League game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 