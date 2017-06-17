Forester Pitchers Strike Out 14 in 7-2 Win over Southern Nevada

Baseball

Three Santa Barbara Foresters pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters and lead-off batter Austin Todd scored three times in a 7-2 non-league baseball win over Southern Nevada on Saturday at Pershing Park.

The win was 899th for Foresters manager Bill Pintard. He'll go for his milestone 900th on Sunday against the MLB Academy Barons.

“I just really thank my family for allowing me to do this and the good Lord for allowing me to do this for so long," said Pintard. "I absolutely love coaching and I love being a Forester. It will be great to have a chance to get No. 900 on this field where my son’s No. 19 will look down on us.”

Starter Daniel Vasquez struck out eight and allowed three hits in six innings of work on Saturday. Nathan Wiles fanned six in two innings and and Kyle Wade struck out one in the last inning.

“Daniel was really good," Pintard said of his starter. "He spots the ball so well, changes his location, working in and out. His pitches were all working well, and he’s working really well with (pitching coach Dylan) Axelrod, because he’s Axelrod. They both have very similar pitching styles, they’re location guys.”

Todd scored on an error and Evan Lee came home on a ground out by Joshua Jung to give the Foresters a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Santa Barbara added a run in the second on a double by David Clawson and a RBI single by John McMillon. Todd scored again in the third and fifth innings.

The Foresters (6-4) play the MLB Academy Barons in a California Collegiate League game on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pershing Park.