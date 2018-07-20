Foresters Battle Back, Beat Conejo Oaks in 10 Innings, 6-5

Baseball

Ryan Cash had three hits and drove in the winning run in the 10th inning, lifting the Santa Barbara Foresters to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Conejo Oaks on Thursday in Thousand Oaks.

Cash hit into the left-center field gap to bring home Cameron Warren, who tripled down the left-field line.

The win gives the Foresters a 31-3 record.

The Foresters trailed 4-0 after five innings. They started their comeback in the sixth. Warren blasted a two-run double, scoring Utah Jones and Chase Illig. Cash followed with hit to drive in Warren.

Cash and Warren each went 3 for 5 and had 2 RBI.

The Foresters tied the score at 4-4 in the seventh when Conor Davis singled in Luke Ritter, who was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Logan Allen hit a sacrifice fly to score Cash and give the Foresters a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning. Cash singled and reached third on a wild pitch and passed ball.

But Conejo answered with a run in the bottom of the eight to tie the score.

Bailey Reed pitched the ninth inning and picked up the win for Santa Barbara, and Chase Wallace came on in the 10th and earned the saved.

Starter Bryce Elder struck out 10 in six innings of work. He allowed four runs and five hits.