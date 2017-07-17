Foresters Battle Back to Beat Seals for 11th Straight Win

Baseball

After going hitless in his first three at bats, Chandler Bengston came up big in the eighth inning for the Santa Barbara Foresters on Sunday.

With the score tied, Bengston led off with a single. Joey Fiske came in to pinch run and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Steven Coe, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher for the winning run in a 7-6 California Collegiate League victory over the San Francisco Seals at Pershing Park.

The Foresters scored three runs in the seventh to tie the score en route to notching their 11th straight win.

Down 6-3, Luke Ritter hit a RBI single and Zach Humphreys followed with a two-run single in the seventh to even the score.

The Seals scored two runs in the first inning, capitalizing on an error by starting pitcher Blair Henley. The Foresters got one back in the bottom of the first on walks to Ryan Cash and Austin Todd and a RBI single by Joshua Jung.

A wild pitch by Henley allowed Alex Athanacio to score for the Seals in the second inning to make it 2-1.

Santa Barbara tied the score in the third when Ritter singled home Todd, who singled, advanced to second on Jung’s single and stole third.

The Seals scored three runs off reliever Nathan Wiles in the fifth to take a 6-3 advantage.

Kyle Smith came in and restored order and Jake Eissler, Braden Pearson and John McMillon finished the game with scoreless relief work.