Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:51 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Begin Season With Three Games at Pershing Park

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 8, 2018 | 7:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team begins its summer season on Friday, hosting the Inland Empire Pirates at 6 p.m., at Pershing Park.

The Foresters are one of the most successful amateur teams in the National Baseball Congress, winning six World Series championships.

Managed by Bill Pintard, a scout for the New York Yankees, the team is primarily made up of college players from throughout the country. In the early season, the roster will include some standout local high school and community college players as several of the four-year college players are still competing for their teams in the postseason.

This year’s early-season roster will include Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos and Toby Spach of Carpinteria High.

The Oral Roberts-bound Coffey, who led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title and a upset of No. 2-ranked Huntington Beach in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs, will join his older brother and Westmont College standout, Luke, on the roster.

Isaac Coffey, who graduated from DP on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game against Inland Empire.

SEASON SCHEDULE

John Jensen, SBCC’s slugging infielder who is heading to UC Irvine, is also on the roster. He’ll be joined by Vaquero teammate, catcher Matt Sancier.

In addition to Luke Coffey, Westmont pitchers David Gaydos, Bailey Reid and Lance Simpson will be in uniform for the Foresters.

Luke Ritter, an outfielder from Wichita State, and Ryan Cash, an infielder from Oklahoma State, are among the returnees from last season’s team.

The Foresters play in the California Collegiate League with the Arroyo Seco Saints, Conejo Oaks, Orange County Riptide, San Luis Obispo Blues, Academy Barons, Healdsburg Packers and Southern California Catch.

The Foresters play Inland Empire on Saturday at 6 p.m. and host Healdsburg on Sunday at 2 p.m. Games can be heard on AM 1290.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 