Foresters Begin Season With Three Games at Pershing Park

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team begins its summer season on Friday, hosting the Inland Empire Pirates at 6 p.m., at Pershing Park.

The Foresters are one of the most successful amateur teams in the National Baseball Congress, winning six World Series championships.

Managed by Bill Pintard, a scout for the New York Yankees, the team is primarily made up of college players from throughout the country. In the early season, the roster will include some standout local high school and community college players as several of the four-year college players are still competing for their teams in the postseason.

This year’s early-season roster will include Isaac Coffey of Dos Pueblos and Toby Spach of Carpinteria High.

The Oral Roberts-bound Coffey, who led Dos Pueblos to the Channel League title and a upset of No. 2-ranked Huntington Beach in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs, will join his older brother and Westmont College standout, Luke, on the roster.

Isaac Coffey, who graduated from DP on Thursday, is scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game against Inland Empire.

SEASON SCHEDULE

John Jensen, SBCC’s slugging infielder who is heading to UC Irvine, is also on the roster. He’ll be joined by Vaquero teammate, catcher Matt Sancier.

In addition to Luke Coffey, Westmont pitchers David Gaydos, Bailey Reid and Lance Simpson will be in uniform for the Foresters.

Luke Ritter, an outfielder from Wichita State, and Ryan Cash, an infielder from Oklahoma State, are among the returnees from last season’s team.

The Foresters play in the California Collegiate League with the Arroyo Seco Saints, Conejo Oaks, Orange County Riptide, San Luis Obispo Blues, Academy Barons, Healdsburg Packers and Southern California Catch.

The Foresters play Inland Empire on Saturday at 6 p.m. and host Healdsburg on Sunday at 2 p.m. Games can be heard on AM 1290.