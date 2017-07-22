Foresters Belt Three Homers in 11-5 Win Over SLO Blues

Baseball

Blake Brewster, Hank LoForte and Chandler Bengtson homered and combined for seven RBI, powering the Santa Barbara Foresters to an 11-5 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Saturday at Pershing Park.

Brewster capped a six-run first inning with a three-run blast. LoForte hit a two-run bomb in the second for an 8-2 lead and Bengtson belted a two-run homer in the fifth for an 11-4 advantage.

Joshua Jung had a run-scoring single, Zach Humphreys drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Walker Grisanti singled home a run in the first inning. Jung also hit a RBI single in the fourth.

Evan Lee pitcher six innings and picked up the win. He struck out eight, allowed four runs on six hits and two walks, and hit a batter. Braden Pearson and John McMillon finished the game. McMillon gave up a single and walk to start the ninth and then got the next three batters to look at strike three.

The Foresters play the Blues in their final home game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

