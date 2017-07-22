Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Foresters Belt Three Homers in 11-5 Win Over SLO Blues

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 22, 2017 | 9:44 p.m.

Blake Brewster, Hank LoForte and Chandler Bengtson homered and combined for seven RBI, powering the Santa Barbara Foresters to an 11-5 victory over the San Luis Obispo Blues in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Saturday at Pershing Park.

Brewster capped a six-run first inning with a three-run blast. LoForte hit a two-run bomb in the second for an 8-2 lead and Bengtson belted a two-run homer in the fifth for an 11-4 advantage.

Joshua Jung had a run-scoring single, Zach Humphreys drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and Walker Grisanti singled home a run in the first inning. Jung also hit a RBI single in the fourth.

Evan Lee pitcher six innings and picked up the win. He struck out eight, allowed four runs on six hits and two walks, and hit a batter. Braden Pearson and John McMillon finished the game. McMillon gave up a single and walk to start the ninth and then got the next three batters to look at strike three.

The Foresters play the Blues in their final home game on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 