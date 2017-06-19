Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:46 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Foresters’ Bill Pintard Celebrates Milestone 900th Win on Father’s Day

Bill Pintard, shown in a photo from last season, won his 900th game as manager of the Santa Barbara Foresters. Click to view larger
Bill Pintard, shown in a photo from last season, won his 900th game as manager of the Santa Barbara Foresters. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 19, 2017 | 7:31 a.m.

Santa Barbara Foresters manager Bill Pintard received a water and champagne shower on Father’s Day as he earned his 900th career victory with a 3-1 win over the MLB Academy Barons on Sunday at Pershing Park.

Pitchers Blair Henley, John McMillon and Evan Lee combined on a three-hitter, while Joshua Jung, David Hamilton and Kyle Marinconz provided the RBI hits in the milestone game.

Henley pitched six scoreless  innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out five. McMillon fanned six, walked one  and gave up the lone run in his two innings of work. Lee threw a hitless ninth.

The Foresters scored in the first and second inings. Newcomer Kyle Marinconz doubled and was driven by Jung for the game’s first run. In the second, shortstop David Hamilton smacked a two-out triple to score Blake Brewster. Marinconz added an RBI single in the fifth, driving in Austin Todd, who had tripled.

That all led to a special Father's Day for Pintard. The 900th win in 22 seasons added to his impressive list of achievements as leader of the Foresters, a college summer team. He’s led the program to a record-tying six National Baseball Congress World Series titles and six California Cup championships; 37 players have reached the Major Leagues; more than 250 have played professional baseball and his program has help hundreds of families of children stricken with cancer through the Hugs for Cubs program, which was started by his son, Eric, who lost his life battling cancer.

Eric’s No. 19 hangs from the backstop at Pershing Park.

“I’ve been reflecting how fortunate I am to be able to do what I do,” Pintard told sbforesters.org after being doused with champagne. “I have a tremendous passion for baseball. My family and my city and the Foresters and our big support group enable me to do that. Not many people get to live their life doing what their passion is. I’m just very grateful and humbled by the whole thing.”

Henley and McMillon expressed their gratefulness on being part of Pintard’s milestone win.

“I was very excited to be part of this 900th victory and I was glad I could help him win it. He really deserves it,” Henley said on sbforesters.org

“Coach Pintard, 900 wins, that’s a great thing. I love playing for him. We played hard and it’s fun to play for a team like that,” said McMillon.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

