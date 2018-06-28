Foresters Bounce Back From First Loss With Doubleheader Sweep

Baseball

Four Santa Barbara Foresters pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Healdsburg Prune Packers in the first game of a California Collegiate League doubleheader sweep Wednesday, bouncing back from their first loss of the season.

The Foresters won the nightcap, 7-5, to improved to 17-1 on the season.

Gavin Velasquez, Hunter Breault, Elliott Anderson, and Bryce Elder teamed up to strike out 13 and walk just two. Elder, who just arrived after playing in the College World Series with Texas, fanned four and didn’t allow a hit in his two innings of work, and earned the save.

The Foresters pounded out 12 hits, led by Logan Allen’s 3 for 4 performance. He had a RBI double in the third inning. Chase Illig, Ryan Cash and John Jensen each had two hits.

Brandon Zaragoza drove in the second run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

In the second game, Conor Davis went 2-3 with a solo homer and drove in three runs to pace the Foresters’ offense. Cash had a two-run triple and Illig and Luke Ritter each scored a pair of runs,

Healdsburg threatened in the ninth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and two-run double to make it 7-5. But James Notary entered the game and got a strike out to end the game.

The Foresters climbed into their bus and drove back to Santa Barbara overnight. They’ll be back on the field at Pershing Park on Thursday to play the SoCal Catch at 6 p.m.

