Foresters Bounce Back with 14-2 Victory over SoCal Catch

Santa Barbara puts on dazzling display of offense during dominant win

Dylan Paul crosses home plate for the Foresters during a 14-2 victory over the Southern California Catch on Wednesday evening at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
By Matthew Selman, Foresters Information | July 6, 2016 | 10:00 p.m.

With a well balanced offensive explosion at the plate, the Foresters picked up a 14-2 victory over the SoCal Catch on Wednesday evening at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. 

Steven Wells Jr. takes control of the mound during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.
Steven Wells Jr. takes control of the mound during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening at UCSB’s Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. (JC Corliss/Noozhawk photo)

Leading the way for Santa Barbara was Tyler Adkison, who went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored. Also contributing nicely to the ’Sters attack were Matt Henderson and Hank LoForte, who combined with five hits, four RBI’s and four runs scored. 

“Right now, the biggest thing at the plate for me is feeling comfortable and seeing the ball well,” Adkison said. “Just going up there with confidence can take you a long way.”

Tanner Lawson (2-0) picked up the win for Santa Barbara surrendering two runs off five hits in five solid innings of work. The lefty from the University of Houston also walked four while striking out one batter. 

Following Lawson’s departure, Steven Wells Jr, Austin Blessing, and Max Gibbs combined to post four shutout innings. During their relief appearances, the three pitchers also combined to strike out out six while giving up one hit.  

In the bottom of the second, the Foresters jumped out to a 3-0 lead after capitalizing on four batters reaching base. Lex Kaplan led off the inning with a hard-hit grounder that went for a single. Later in the frame, with the bases loaded and one out, Henderson cashed in two runs with a stand-up double.

The Santa Barbara added four additional insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth to take an early 7-1 lead. Following a SoCal run during the fifth, the ’Sters responded with six runs in the bottom of the sixth and another run in the bottom of the seventh. 

In total, Santa Barbara tallied 15 hits and 21 total baserunners during a dazzling offensive showcase that led to 14 runs. 

During their next contest, the Foresters will take on the Academy Barons at 5:05 p.m. tonight at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

