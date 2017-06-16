Foresters Can’t Overcome Early Deficit Against Conejo Oaks

Baseball

Forester new arrivals Ryan Cash and Josh Jung hit home runs on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early deficit as Santa Barbara dropped a 6-4 decision at the Conejo Oaks in a California Collegiate League baseball game in Thousand Oaks.

The Oaks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and held off the Foresters.

Jung, a third baseman from Texas Tech who went 3-for-4, hit a solo homer in the fifth, cutting the Oaks’ lead one run.

Cash, a second baseman from Oklahoma State, homered in the fifth inning. Cash and Luke Ritter each had two hits.

Foresters starter Jake McDonald suffered the loss for Santa Barbara. He allowed five earned runs on eight hits over four innings.

The Foresters are back at Pershing Park this weekend. They face Southern Nevada Friday and Saturday in 6 p.m. games and play the MLB Academy Barons on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The games can be heard on 1290 AM.