Baseball

Foresters Clinch Best Record in California Collegiate League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 13, 2018 | 11:28 p.m.

Three Santa Barbara Forester pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and Luke Ritter continued his hot hitting with a first-inning home run in a 4-2 win over the Orange County Riptide in a California Collegiate League game on Friday at Pershing Park.

The victory clinched first place in the league for the Foresters, who improved to 28-3 overall and 22-3 overall.

Ritter was coming off hitting for the cycle on Thursday against the Riptide.

Cameron Warren went 3-for-4 and had a RBI and Logan Allen and Conor Davis drove in runs.

Jackson Wolf started for the Foresters and struck out six in four innings. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks. Bryce Elder relieved in the fifth and struck out five in four innings. He gave up one run on three hits and walked one. Dane Acker pitched the ninth, striking out one and allowing one hit.

The Foresters host the San Diego Reign on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Pershing Park.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at

