Foresters Daniel Vazquez, Colton Follett Combine on 4-hit Shutout, 7-0

Baseball

Daniel Vazquez and Colton Follett combined on a four-hit shutout and John Jensen continued his hot hitting for the Santa Barbara Foresters on Saturday in a 7-0 baseball win over the Long Beach Legends at Pershing Park.

Vasquez, a right-hander from the University of Tennessee, allowed all four hits in six innings of work. He had great command, not allowing a walk while striking out four.

Follett, a left-hander out of Colorado State-Pueblo, pitched a hitless three innings, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

Jensen singled in two runs after knocking in three in Friday’s home-opening win. Luke Ritter hit a run-scoring double, Chandler Bengston, Ashton Easley and Brody Weiss all had RBI.

The Foresters (3-2) broke a scoreless game in the fifth inning, erupting for four runs off the Legends’ Christian Viramontes of Sonoma State. Jensen had a two-run single, Bengston had a RBI ground out and Weiss drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

