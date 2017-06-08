Foresters Drop 9-3 Decision in Orange County

Baseball

The Orange County Riptide jumped on Santa Barbara reliever Jake Keily for five runs in the sixth inning and beat the Foresters 9-3 in California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday in Irvine.

The Foresters scored three runs in the top of the sixth on a RBI triple by Luke Ritter and single by Preston Gittleson. But the Riptide responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning and three more in the seventh.

Tyler Plantier of Richmond had a big day at the plate for the Foresters, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Keliy relieved starter Dylan Bein, who gave up three runs on four hits while striking out seven in five innings.

Orange County banged out eight hits against Keily.

The Foresters (1-2) return to Santa Barbara for their home opener on Friday against Orange County at Pershing Park. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

