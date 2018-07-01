Foresters Drop First Home Game of Season in 11 Innings

Baseball

The Foresters suffered their first home loss in their first extra-inning game of the season, falling to the Orange County Riptide, 2-1, in 11 innings on Saturday at Pershing Park.

A fly ball lost in the twilight sky and a throwing error led to the winning run for Orange County in the California Collegiate League game.

With two outs in the 11th, left fielder Parker Upton lost Steve Curry’s fly in the early evening sky and it fell to the ground for a double. Chase Sebby followed with a single to center and Curry made a wide turn at third and started to scramble back to the bag. Foresters shortstop Brandon Zaragoza took the cutoff throw and tried to nail Curry at third, but his throw short-hopped Utah Jones and got away, allowing Curry to score the go-ahead run.

The Riptide took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when Sebby homered off Santa Barbara starter Caleb Sloan.

Sloan shook it off and turned in a solid performance. He allowed five hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in five innings.

The Foresters (19-2) tied the score in the third, with John Jensen driving in Cody Masters on a ground out.

Orange County’s Cassius Hamm, Brandon Ivey and Hayden Pearce held the Foresters to four hits.

The Foresters are back at Pershing Park on Sunday, playing the Academy Barons at 2 p.m.