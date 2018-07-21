Foresters Drop Just Fourth Game of Season

Baseball

The Conejo Oaks erupted for six runs in the fifth inning and got strong pitching from Justin Friedman and Angus Denton to hand the Santa Barbara Foresters a 9-3 loss in a California Collegiate League baseball game at Pershing Park on Saturday.

It was only the fourth loss of the season for the Foresters, who are 32-4 and have already clinched the best record in the CCL (23-4).

Conejo (16-12 in the CCL) is in a battle with the San Luis Obispo Blues (14-12) for the final spot in the four-team league playoffs.

The Oaks took advantage of two Santa Barbara errors in their big fifth inning.

Friedman allowed only three hits and two runs in seven innings and struck out six. Denton allowed one run and one hit in two innings.

Michael Neustifter and Cameron Warren had RBI hits for the Foresters.

Santa Barbara plays the Oaks again on Sunday at 2 p.m.

