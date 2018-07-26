Foresters Drop Regular-Season Finale Against Coastal Cubs

Baseball

The Coastal Cubs got clutch pitching and beat the Santa Barbara Foresters 5-2 at Pershing Park on Thursday in the Foresters’ final regular season game.

The Foresters (34-6), the regular-season champion of the California Collegiate League, will open the league playoffs against the No. 4 team on Friday at Cal Lutheran. The championship game is on Saturday.

After the league tournament, the Foresters head to Wichita for the National Baseball Congress World Series. They will be seeking a seventh title.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead. Ryan Guardino had a RBI single in the first and Jake Schmeling drove in a run in the third.

The Foresters tied the score in the fourth. Turner Gauntt hit a sacrifice fly to bring in John Jensen who singled and advanced to third on Conner Woods’ double. Woods scored the tying run on an error.

The Foresters left runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth and eighth innings.

Schmeling hit a two-run single in the seventh to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead. Broc Mortensen tripled and scored on a passed ball for a 5-2 lead in the eighth.

Pitchers Kodi Koorndyk, Braeden Gowdy and Mike Jacobsen held the Foresters scoreless for 5.1 innings.