Foresters Eliminated in Quarterfinals at NBC World Series

Baseball

The defending-champion Santa Barbara Foresters were knocked out of the National Baseball Congress World Series in the quarterfinal round, falling to the Everett (Wash.) Merchants, 6-3, on Friday in Wichita, Kan.

The Merchants scored a run off starter Evan Lee in the first inning and tallied three runs in the third to chase Lee and take a 4-0 lead.

Santa Barbara cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth on two-run double by Joshua Jung. But Everett answered with a run in the bottom of the inning for a 5-2 advantage.

Luke Ritter doubled in Jung in the seventh inning before Everett scored again to make a 6-3 game.

The Foresters threatened in the ninth, getting two runners on with two outs. Spencer Steer, representing the tying run, took the count to 3-2 before he flew out to center field to end the game.

“This one stings, but hey, we won as a team and we lost as a team,” Foresters manager Bill Pintard to sbforesters.org. “The sun is still going to come up tomorrow.”

The Foresters were seeking a NBC World Series-record seventh championship.