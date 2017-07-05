Foresters Erupt for 11-1 Win Over Conejo Oaks

Baseball

The Santa Barbara Foresters unloaded on Conejo Oaks pitching for 15 hits and rolled to an 11-1 win in a California Collegiate League baseball game in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday.

It was the Foresters first win in four games against the Oaks.

Joey Fiske led the hitting attack, going 2-for-2 with a three-run triple in the seventh inning. David Clawson hit a two-run homer in the third inning that gave the Foresters a 4-0 lead. Zach Humphreys went 3-5 and drove in two runs and Chandler Bengtson was 2-4 with two RBI..

Humphreys got the Foresters going in the second inning with a run-scoring single, driving in Luke Brewster who singled and went to third on Bengtson’s single. Brewster scored on a sacrifice fly by Jimmy Galusky.

Joshua Jung singled in the third and Clawson followed with his homer to right-center field.

Bengtson singled in two runs and Humphreys had a RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-0.

Conejo avoided the shutout with a run in the ninth.

Evan Lee earned the pitching win. He went six innings and allowed three hits while striking out eight.

The Foresters play at the Ventura Halos at Ventura College on Thursday before returning to Pershing Park to face the Arroyo Seco Saints on Friday at 6 p.m.

